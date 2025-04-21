South University, Columbia To Host Disaster Preparedness Simulation In Partnership With The South Carolina Department Of Public Health

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South University's Columbia campus will host a disaster preparedness event on Thursday, April 24, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) and several community partners.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9 Science Court in Columbia, the event is designed to provide South University students with real-world experience in emergency response. A variety of interactive stations will enable nursing students to work alongside public health and safety officials in simulated disaster scenarios.

Open to all SU clinical program students, the event will present a valuable opportunity to engage with professionals who respond to real-world disasters, tour a disaster command center and evacuation bus, try on law enforcement gear, and participate in patient triaging activities.

"This is an important occasion for our students to apply what they've learned in the classroom and experience firsthand what emergency preparedness looks like in the field," said Dr. Deborah Harris-Sims, Campus Director and Dean of Academic Affairs & Operations at South University, Columbia. "We're proud to work alongside DPH and our community partners to bring this training to life."

Last held in 2023, the event continues to serve as a dynamic learning opportunity for students pursuing careers in healthcare, emergency response, and public service.

For more information about this event, please contact Dr. Victoria Edwards, DNP, RN, Program Director & Assistant Professor, College of Nursing & Public Health – BSN at [email protected]

