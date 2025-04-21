Deepak Chopra, MD And Qualia Life Sciences Announce A Pioneering Partnership In Well-Being

Qualia formulas often undergo double-blind, placebo controlled clinical studies, an unusually high standard of rigor for a supplement brand. And Qualia NAD+ has recently achieved clinical proof that it boosts human NAD+ levels by 67%, after undergoing multiple clinical trials†.

"Qualia is overjoyed to be receiving Dr. Chopra's invaluable support and partnership." states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger. "There are so many integrative medicine principles that Dr. Chopra mainstreamed into public awareness. Supplement brands have never almost succeeded in reaching his quality control standards. We're honored to be a rare exception."

Deepak Chopra, a licensed medical doctor for 56 years, has taught at several medical schools with over 20 million books sold and 21 New York Times Bestsellers. He has written on subjects such as physiology, psychology, philosophy, nutrition, and many interdisciplinary concepts pulling from a multitude of academic fields.

"His work has had a significant influence in broadening my own health awareness." adds Schmachtenberger. "This is the beginning of such an exciting partnership."

About Qualia Life Sciences:

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Among their most notable bestsellers are the Qualia Senolytic , designed to support senescent cell elimination, and the clinically proven Qualia NAD+ , formulated to promote cellular energy. Qualia Mind , their original flagship product, is widely regarded as the gold standard of brain supplementation, and has recently received formula updates to support even greater brain health benefits.

DEEPAK CHOPRA MD, FACP, FRCP, is a physician and author of over 95 books on Integrative Well-Being and Spiritual Intelligence, Founder of Cyberhuman and DeepakChopra. Dr. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego, and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is also an Honorary Fellow in Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. He is the author of over 95 books, translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers.

For the last thirty years, Dr. Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution. His mission is to create a more balanced, peaceful, joyful and healthier world. Through his teachings, he guides individuals to embrace their inherent strength, wisdom, and potential for personal and societal transformation.

In his latest book, *Digital Dharma* (Harmony/Rodale, 09/17/24), Dr. Chopra navigates the balance between technology and expanded awareness, explaining that while AI cannot duplicate human intelligence, it can vastly enhance personal and spiritual growth. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of their top 100 most influential people."