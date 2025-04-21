MINISO's Pop-Up Party Celebrating Disney's Stitch Takes Over The U.S. - A Fluffy Extravaganza You Can't Miss!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The MINISO's Disney's Stitch fluffy pop-up will open from April 12 until May 4 on the first floor of the American Dream Mall in New York. With Stitch's signature blue hue as the dominant theme, the pop-ups are a plush paradise, immersing visitors in a Stitch universe. With perfect photo ops galore, fans can enjoy unforgettable experiences and make magical memories to treasure in this limited-time pop-up.

Inside the pop-up, fans can discover nearly 200 Disney's Stitch collaboration products. The adorable offering is budget-friendly, too, with most items priced between $2 and $20. The undisputed star of the collection? The irresistibly huggable vinyl plush blind box! But that's not all-MINISO has also curated a diverse selection of Stitch-themed merchandise, from plush keychains and bubble cameras to nightlights, wireless speakers, and keyboards. Whether you're after toys, electronics, or home accessories, there's something for everyone!

As one of Disney's most beloved characters, Stitch has won hearts worldwide with his quirky charm and lovable antics. With a highly-anticipated Lilo & Stitch live-action film set to premiere only in theaters on May 23, 2025, this iconic character is set to take the world by storm again. As part of its Super IP strategy, MINISO has collaborated with globally renowned brands to bring fans innovative and creative products. This collaboration with Disney Stitch marks another exciting milestone.

To celebrate these fluffy-tastic events, MINISO hosted an electrifying party at the American Dream Mall pop-up on April 12. Over 400 Disney's Stitch lovers were invited to dress up as fluffy Stitches, turning the American Dream Mall into a sea of blue fluffy excitement. The response was overwhelming, with all 2,000 limited-edition vinyl blind boxes available on the first day selling out instantly at both the American Dream and Los Cerritos Center pop-up stores.

But the fun doesn't stop in the U.S.! MINISO is bringing the adorable Disney's Stitch experience to more fans globally this year, with the fluffy party heading to China, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Canada, and beyond. Each store is packed with delightful surprises, so don't miss your chance to dive into Stitch's fluffy paradise. Stitch is waiting-come join the fun!

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting, and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

