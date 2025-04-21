Governing Giants Launches: A Groundbreaking Guide To AI Governance For Business Leaders

AI Governance

New Book Equips C-Suite Executives, Risk Managers, and AI Professionals with a NIST-Aligned Framework for Enterprise AI Governance

- Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of ServiceNowHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence continues its rapid integration into critical infrastructure and enterprise operations, a new book is providing essential guidance on how to govern it responsibly. Governing Giants: Enterprise Risk Management's Role in AI Governance by Nicholas Friedman is now available in print and Kindle formats via Amazon.This timely release delivers a step-by-step approach and roadmap for implementing ethical, compliant, and resilient AI governance structures-grounded in the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0) and tailored for real-world organizations.“AI isn't just a tool anymore-it's a force multiplier,” Friedman explains.“But without proactive governance, that force can quickly become a liability. This book is designed to help business leaders implement controls, oversight, and risk strategies that align with both compliance mandates and corporate values. Anyone interested in understanding how AI deployments are governed will find this book very informative”Blending case studies, fictional narrative, and practical templates, Governing Giants shows how traditional risk disciplines like ERM, compliance, cybersecurity, and IT/OT governance must evolve to address AI's ethical and operational risks.Key topics include:.Building AI governance frameworks aligned with NIST AI RMF.Establishing AI risk maturity using the AI Governance Maturity Model (AGMM).Implementing automated monitoring and compliance (AMAC).Maturing your AI Governance Process Model (AIGOV).Integrating cross-functional teams, KPIs/KRIs, and ethical guidelinesThe book is already drawing praise from federal and private sector leaders alike.Addie Adeniji, Deputy CISO of the U.S. House of Representatives, calls it“the book I wish I had before I started my AI governance journey.”Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of ServiceNow, adds:“Trust is the ultimate human currency! In the future of business, trust will be rooted in responsible AI . Governing Giants is an essential playbook for leaders navigating the AI revolution. The link between national security and cyber security is stronger than ever, that's why this book is a must-read."Friedman, CEO of ERM advisory firm Templar Shield, brings two decades of experience in risk management, compliance, and data strategy to this work. He also co-founded The ALS Never Surrender Foundation, applying AI and IoT to clinical research.Availability:Governing Giants is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.ISBN-13‎979-8319441850About the Author:Nicholas Friedman is a veteran risk management and cybersecurity executive with deep expertise in enterprise risk, IT/OT asset governance, and AI compliance. As the CEO of Templar Shield and co-founder of an award-winning medical research nonprofit, he bridges technology, ethics, and operational strategy.For interviews, speaking engagements, or bulk orders, contact:...

Nicholas Friedman

Governing Giants

