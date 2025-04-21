Ranial Systems Unveils Connitemstm: Revolutionizing Data Center Energy Management With AI-Powered Microgrid Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As AI-driven workloads surge and data centers grapple with growing energy demands, Ranial Systems introduces ConnitEMSTM, a groundbreaking AI-powered microgrid management platform designed to offer a fully integrated microgrid solution with C&I BESS enhancing energy resilience, sustainability, and operational efficiency. With a commitment to innovation and engineering excellence, Ranial Systems delivers a one-stop solution for data centers seeking energy autonomy and reliability with exponential growth in server workloads and peak demand.

Agnostic, Intelligent, and Fully Integrated Energy Management

ConnitEMSTM stands apart with its ability to seamlessly integrate with any energy equipment or power system used in data centers. Designed as a cognitive energy management platform, it provides a holistic, fully integrated system to manage HVAC, facility loads, and power quality optimization, while enhancing emergency response capabilities using BESS that complements the backup generation infrastructure and/or replace legacy UPS.

“Data centers are the backbone of modern AI and cloud computing, but they will continue to face critical challenges in energy resilience and efficiency due to inadequate supply from the grid and exponential surge in peak demand in the next few years,” said Prasenjit Bhadra, Founder and CEO of Ranial Systems.“ConnitEMSTM transforms these facilities into intelligent microgrids, optimizing power sources, balancing loads autonomously, and enabling seamless demand response management that maximizes incentives or credits to to expedite the payback.”

Key Differentiators: Engineering and Control System Innovation

Ranial Systems distinguishes itself through its complementary engineering and control system design capabilities, delivering customized turnkey microgrid solutions tailored to specific operational needs. Key features include:

●State of the art Engineering: Unique engineering of energy infrastructure with BESS, natural gas generators, and/ or renewable plants to maximize ressilincy and energy efficiency.

●AI-Driven Microgrid Control: Autonomous load balancing, predictive maintenance, and real-time grid optimization.

●Energy Equipment Agnostic: Seamless integration with lithium-ion BESS, natural gas generators, cogeneration systems, solar, wind, and utility interconnects.

●Resilient Power Quality Management and Emergency Response: Advanced droop control, voltage regulation, and real-time energy orchestration ensure uninterrupted operations.

●Automated Demand Response & Emergency Preparedness: Dynamic grid-aware adjustments, peak shaving, and fast transition between grid-tied and islanded modes.

●Scalable, Secure, and Extensible: A modular, open architecture that supports edge, enterprise, and hyperscale deployments with robust cybersecurity protections.

Transforming Energy Resilience and Market Impact

By leveraging AI-powered energy optimization, ConnitEMSTM enables data centers to:

●Reduce lifecycle costs by up to 40% compared to conventional backup power solutions.

●Monetize energy assets through demand response and frequency regulation programs.

●Enhance uptime, prevent SLA violations, and improve sustainability metrics to align with ESG goals.

●Lower operating overheads and related O&M expense by at least 33-35%.

As medium to large data centers continue their shift toward hybrid microgrid architectures and AI-intensive workloads, ConnitEMSTM offers a revolutionary approach to energy management. With its unparalleled ability to integrate diverse energy sources, optimize power flows, and ensure 24/7 operational resilience, Ranial Systems is at the forefront of driving the next-generation data center transformation with its partners and clients.

