INTCO Medical Launches New Syntextm Synthetic Disposable Latex Gloves Featuring Breakthrough Performance Beyond Natural Latex

Unlike traditional latex gloves, the new SyntexTM gloves offer high elasticity, strong puncture and chemical resistance, and a natural-latex-like feel, all while avoiding the allergy risks associated with natural latex. Developed with an exclusive innovative formula that increases average breaking elongation through a 650% stretch, meeting the ASTM D6319 medical glove standard and offering exceptional durability and comfort.

SyntexTM is free of natural latex proteins, drastically reducing allergy risks and cutting reliance on natural rubber plantations. This helps protect tropical rainforest ecosystems and aligns with the European Union's Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR). With EUDR enforcement requiring geolocation-based traceability, companies face significant compliance pressure. SyntexTM's composition removes such risks by excluding EUDR-controlled natural latex sources, helping global buyers adapt with confidence.

As regulatory demands rise and natural rubber supply chains face increasing volatility, SyntexTM provides a practical alternative by offering stable pricing and shorter order cycles. The product supports ESG-focused procurement while improving supply chain resilience.

Mr. Fangyi Liu, chairman with INTCO, commented: "SyntexTM embodies years of technological expertise and innovative R&D from INTCO, setting a new standard in the glove industry. Through advanced technology and responsible manufacturing, we're helping global partners meet evolving performance and sustainability goals."

With over 30 years of experience, INTCO Medical has developed a vertically integrated production system that leverages proprietary technology and intelligent infrastructure, making it China's largest disposable glove manufacturer and the world's largest supplier of non-natural rubber gloves.

About INTCO Medical

INTCO Medical is the world's leading manufacturer of disposable gloves. As a high-tech manufacturing company, INTCO specializes in the R&D, production, and marketing of medical consumables and durable medical equipment. The company's core business segments include medical consumables, rehabilitation equipment, and physiotherapy care. These products have been exported to more than 120 countries and regions in America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania, providing practical products and high-quality services to over 10,000 clients.

SOURCE INTCO MEDICAL