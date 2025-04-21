Amicus Therapeutics To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 1, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Participants and investors interested in accessing the call by phone will need to register using the online registration form . After registering, all phone participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personal PIN to access the event. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com . Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .

