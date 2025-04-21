Kraton Launches Cirkular+TM Paving Circularity Series For Reclaimed Asphalt Reuse Maximization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the first to invent and pioneer commercially viable styrenic block copolymers, Kraton has been a leading solution provider for polymer modified asphalt used in paving, known for enhancing durability and high performance. As industry needs and the regulatory landscape continue to evolve, Kraton remains at the forefront, delivering sustainable, innovative solutions to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

"Launching the Paving Circularity Series is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Pedro Lopes, Kraton Global VP of Strategic Marketing, Product Management, and Supply Chain. "In Europe, the paving industry is actively working to increase circularity and reduce GHG emissions in alignment with the European Green Deal and the EU's 2050 climate neutrality goals. The new series helps unlock value-added circularity by enabling polymer-modified bitumen (PMB) producers and contractors to increase the reuse of reclaimed asphalt, thereby reintegrating it back into the road surface layer."

Designed for the paving industry, Kraton's Paving Circularity Series C5000 enhances the durability of the modified asphalt while preserving resistance against permanent deformation and further reducing the carbon footprint of paving over its life cycle. C5000 is compatible with Warm Mix Asphalt technologies and meets asphalt surface material specifications. The further expansion of the CirKular+ product line underscores Kraton's long-term vision to create innovative solutions for a sustainable tomorrow.

Launched in 2020, the CirKular+ product line enables high-performance, innovative solutions for the circular economy and plastics upcycling using a holistic approach to product lifecycle.

