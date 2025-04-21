Target Launches New Fresh Floral Brand



Bouquets of fresh-cut roses, tulips, carnations and mixed flowers, starting at $6

Potted plants and florals including succulents and orchids, starting at $15

Special-occasion plants and flowers for Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations and beyond, starting at $10 Seasonal items to celebrate everything from springtime moments to holiday gatherings

"Fresh flowers and plants play a big role in helping consumers observe important seasonal moments and create moments of joy every day, which is why I'm so proud of Target's newest owned brand: Good Little Garden," said Lisa Roath , executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, Target. "When you combine the amazing assortment our team has curated, and everything we've done to ensure we're delivering quality and freshness to stores nationwide, Good Little Garden is making it easier than ever to celebrate any occasion."

Growth in floral

In 2020, Target introduced seasonal florals as part of its party supply owned brand Spritz. Since then, floral sales at Target have tripled, with consumers sharing a desire for more flower and plant options from Target year-round. Now with Good Little Garden, the retailer is branching out to provide flowers and plants for everyday shopping and celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries, in addition to season-specific occasions. The introduction of Good Little Garden positions Target as a convenient floral destination and consumers' go-to for newness and innovation - while delivering every day on their varied needs within the floral category.

In-store events

Good Little Garden is launching just in time for Mother's Day, and to celebrate, on April 27 select stores will host in-store events that include giveaways and a "build your own bouquet" experience featuring Good Little Garden flowers.

How to shop Good Little Garden

Good Little Garden is available now in Target stores across the country. To make flower and plant shopping even rosier, consumers can purchase Good Little Garden items through Target's same-day services like Drive Up and Order Pickup. Target Circle 360 members can have their Good Little Garden purchases delivered to their doorstep through same day delivery on orders over $35 - just in time for Mother's Day.

