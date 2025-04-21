403
Trump administration clarifies letter to Harvard
(MENAFN) A letter sent to Harvard University last week, outlining extensive demands related to university governance, hiring practices, and curriculum changes, was reportedly sent by mistake, according to senior officials in the Trump administration. The letter was part of an ongoing response to pro-Palestinian protests at US universities and aimed to address antisemitism. It warned Harvard that the university needed to comply with these demands to retain federal financial support. These demands included eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, as well as other changes to university operations.
Harvard rejected the letter, accusing the Trump administration of attempting to control the university. In response, the administration announced plans to freeze over $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts with the university. However, a follow-up communication from the administration later stated that the letter was unauthorized and sent in error. Some sources suggested the letter was intended for internal circulation only, while others believed it was sent prematurely.
The White House’s senior policy strategist, May Mailman, acknowledged the controversy and criticized Harvard for not verifying the authenticity of the letter. Despite this, Harvard maintained that the letter appeared legitimate and criticized the administration for the real-world consequences of its actions, which impacted students, staff, and the reputation of US higher education.
The letter and its fallout come amid heightened tensions following the war between Israel and Hamas, which sparked protests on campuses like Harvard, Columbia, and others. These protests have influenced the Trump administration's push for increased oversight of university campuses.
