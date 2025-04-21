Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Opinion Of The Supervisory Board Of Enefit Green AS On The Voluntary Takeover Bid Made By Eesti Energia AS On 8 April 2025.


2025-04-21 02:15:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hereby we publish the opinion of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green AS on the voluntary takeover bid made by Eesti Energia AS on 8 April 2025.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
Attachment

  • Opinion of the Supervisory Board

MENAFN21042025004107003653ID1109451792

