403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Opinion Of The Supervisory Board Of Enefit Green AS On The Voluntary Takeover Bid Made By Eesti Energia AS On 8 April 2025.
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hereby we publish the opinion of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green AS on the voluntary takeover bid made by Eesti Energia AS on 8 April 2025.
Further information:
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
...
Attachment
-
Opinion of the Supervisory Board
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment