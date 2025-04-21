Manga Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Manga is a Japanese comic book and graphic novel that merges storytelling with intricate illustrations, typically read from right to left. Manga spans numerous genres, such as action, romance, fantasy, horror, and slice of life, catering to audiences across all age groups. It is vital to Japanese culture and has achieved international success, especially through anime tie-ins and digital media. Manga is commonly serialised in magazines before being compiled into standalone volumes. The global manga industry includes producing, marketing, and selling Japanese-style graphic novels and comic books in print and digital versions.

The global manga market is fueled by rising interest in translated releases, collector editions, and digital subscription services. Publishers are utilising cross-media integration and strategic partnerships to broaden their global presence. The increasing global appreciation for manga due to cultural exchange efforts and localised content supports market expansion. Additionally, the market benefits from the rising social buzz and promotion of manga driven by online fan communities. The increasing preference for digital manga formats unlocks new avenues for lucrative growth across the market.

Market Dynamics Manga-inspired video games drive market growth

Video games developed around popular manga titles build immersive, cross-platform environments that enhance fan involvement. These games expand upon manga storylines, letting players interact with beloved characters and deepen their emotional connection. Popular franchises like Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Attack on Titan have evolved into major game titles, selling millions globally.

For instance, Level-5 Inc. shared that its hit soccer RPG series, Inazuma Eleven, will launch on Xbox for the first time with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, scheduled for August 21, 2025. It will also be released via Steam on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

These cross-media collaborations drive merchandise sales, increase viewership, and boost original manga readership, creating a self-sustaining fan economy.

Rising demand for anime adaptations creates tremendous opportunities

Anime adaptations boost manga readership by vividly bringing stories to life using animation, voice, and music, making them more appealing to global audiences. After enjoying an anime, fans often turn to manga to uncover more story details or get ahead of the show.

For instance, in December 2024, TBS announced an anime adaptation of El pecado original de Takopi by Taizan 5, set to premiere in 2025. The manga, known for tackling heavy topics like bullying and depression, has sold over 1.4 million copies and gained cult status.

With platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll expanding anime accessibility, the relationship between anime and manga remains a critical growth accelerator.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region maintains its leadership in the manga market, with Japan alone accounting for more than 60% of global sales. As the country of origin for manga, Japan has a deeply rooted manga culture backed by various genres that resonate with all age groups. The emergence of manhua (Chinese comics) and webtoons (Korean digital comics) adds to the region's strength, offering alternative formats. Japan's established publishing industry, availability in print and digital, and the massive popularity of series like Naruto and Attack on Titan solidify its position as the global epicentre of manga culture.

The global manga market size was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2025 to USD 24.6 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Content Type, the market is bifurcated into Printed and digital. The printed segment holds the largest market share.

By Genre, the market is bifurcated into Action and Adventure, Sci-Fi and Fantasy, Sports, Romance and Drama, and Others. Action and Adventure Segment holds the largest market share.

By Audience, the market is bifurcated into Children and Kids (Aged below 10 years), Teenagers (Aged between 10 to 16 years), and Adults (Aged above 16 years). The adult segment holds the largest market share.

By Gender, the market is bifurcated into Male and female. The male segment holds the largest market share.

By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline channels. The online segment holds the largest market share. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

In February 2024 , Shiro Moriya's Astro Baby manga's initial volume was published by Viz Media & MANGA Plus by Shueisha. Additionally, Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ webpage became online. In this science fiction film, Billy, a soldier from North Hill, makes a six-year trip back to the town to visit the woman he loves. The narrative demonstrates how Cooper's Disease, a cannibalistic illness, decimates the planet and puts residents of North Hill under lockdown. In 2024 , KADOKAWA Corporation announced a partnership with Éditions Dupuis S.A., the group's French comics publisher, and Média-Participations Paris, a renowned European publishing and entertainment company. The combined business produces light novels, comic books, and other content for French-speaking customers in Korea and Japan.

Segmentation

