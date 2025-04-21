403
ACLU Launches Lawsuit Against Trump Administration
(MENAFN) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has launched a class-action lawsuit in federal court against the Trump administration, accusing it of unlawfully revoking the legal status of hundreds of international students across the United States.
According to a report released on Saturday, ACLU attorneys stated, "The consequences of Defendants’ unilateral and unlawful termination are dire."
The lawsuit, filed by several ACLU chapters, claims that many students lost their F-1 visas mid-semester without being granted due process, leaving them vulnerable to deportation and academic setbacks.
"Plaintiffs and the class face immigration detention and deportation… severe financial and academic hardship… (and) are not able to obtain their degrees and work pursuant to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program."
Since the end of last month, approximately 1,100 students from over 170 universities have been affected. This includes both individuals involved in protests against Israel’s war on Gaza and those with past criminal records.
The ACLU emphasized, "Defendants’ unilateral and unlawful terminations have severely disrupted the educational opportunities of students … simply trying to obtain, often at considerable expense, an education in the US while following all the rules."
Responding to the lawsuit, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated to a media source: "The American Civil Liberties Union appears far more interested in protecting foreign students than the civil liberties and safety of Americans. They should consider changing their name."
She added, "When you break our laws and advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked."
Yet, many of the students at risk firmly deny any involvement in illegal activities or advocacy of violence. Their attorneys argue that the visa revocations occurred without the legal protections guaranteed by due process, a foundational principle of U.S. law.
