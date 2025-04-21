Rysec LLC Launches Affordable Penetration Testing Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RySec LLC is pleased to announce the official public launch of its cybersecurity consulting practice, offering enterprise grade penetration testing -also known as ethical hacking -at transparent, competitive pricing. Founded in December 2024 by Ryan Wilson, RySec fills a critical gap in the market by delivering high quality security assessments to businesses, government entities and tribal organizations that have historically been underserved by traditional cybersecurity firms.Since its inception, RySec has designed a suite of structured testing packages that include internal network evaluations, external infrastructure assessments and comprehensive web application reviews. By standardizing service levels and fees, RySec provides clients with clear expectations and no surprise billing, enabling organizations of all sizes to proactively identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.“As cyber threats continue to evolve, every organization deserves access to expert level security testing-regardless of budget,” says Ryan Wilson, Founder of RySec LLC.“Our mission is captured in our tagline, Affordable Cybersecurity, Accessible to All. We believe that transparency and client focused service are essential to building trust, and we are committed to making penetration testing both effective and accessible.”RySec differentiates itself through a remote first delivery model, leveraging the latest tools and methodologies to simulate real world attack scenarios. Each engagement is overseen by a senior penetration tester, ensuring consistency and depth of analysis. In addition to standard testing packages, RySec offers customized solutions tailored to unique compliance requirements and risk profiles, including specialized support for tribal governments and smaller public agencies.Early adopters have praised RySec's combination of technical rigor and personalized support. By maintaining direct lines of communication throughout each engagement, RySec ensures that findings are clearly explained, and remediation guidance is practical and actionable. The company also provides follow up verification testing at reduced rates, helping clients confirm that remediation efforts fully address identified weaknesses.With a growing presence across the United States and strategic partnerships in both private and public sectors, RySec is positioned to become a trusted advisor in the cybersecurity community. For more information, visit or follow RySec on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.About RySec LLCRySec LLC was founded by Ryan Wilson, whose journey to cybersecurity began on the basketball court. After a professional career in England, Ryan pivoted to ethical hacking, quickly distinguishing himself at a UK security firm and later as a senior penetration tester at a Fortune 500 cyber insurance company. There, he built and led the firm's first in house pentesting team. His reputation for innovation earned him a role at one of the world's top technology companies, where he helped establish their inaugural AI focused offensive security practice.Ryan holds multiple industry recognized certifications and has conducted red team exercises, web application audits and infrastructure assessments for clients across finance, healthcare and public sector. He is passionate about mentorship, regularly speaking at conferences and guiding aspiring security professionals. His athletic discipline, combined with deep technical acumen, underpins RySec's commitment to rigorous testing and client collaboration.Built on Ryan's vision that high quality cybersecurity should be within reach for every organization, RySec offers transparent, structured penetration testing packages-internal, external and web app assessments-delivered by senior testers. While RySec's methodology leverages enterprise grade tools and real world attack simulations, its remote first model and clear pricing ensure accessibility for small businesses, government agencies and tribal entities alike.

