Statement By H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General On World Creativity And Innovation Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “Innovation is a key driver in the development of institutional work mechanisms and a fundamental pillar in enhancing the competitiveness and leadership of the UAE at both regional and global levels. The UAE attaches paramount importance to creating an environment conducive to creativity and innovation, driven by its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and solidifying its standing as a global hub for innovation.

Guided by the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has succeeded in laying the foundations for a robust ecosystem that supports creativity, recognising its vital role in advancing sustainable development and establishing a knowledge-based economy. In this context, the UAE continues to support innovators by enacting legislation and policies that protect their rights and provide them with the means and enablers needed to enhance their contributions to shaping the future.

On the occasion of World Creativity and Innovation Day, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms its commitment to fulfilling its mission of developing a legislative ecosystem that addresses the present needs, while anticipating future developments; contributing to establishing innovation as an approach to institutional work and further reinforcing the UAE's position as a nurturing environment for innovators and creators.”