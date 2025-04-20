403
IPS 2025 Set to Open Tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre, Organised by Dubai Land Department
(MENAFN- Strategic) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April 13, 2025: The 21st edition of IPS 2025 Show will officially open tomorrow, Monday, April 14, at Dubai World Trade Centre, which organised by Dubai Land Department.
The event aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which seeks to reinforce the city’s global standing as a hub for sustainable real estate investment while fostering an ecosystem of innovation and competitiveness within the sector.
Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the IPS Organizing Committee, stated: Dubai Land Department’s organization of IPS 2025 reflects its strategic commitment to advancing the sustainability of the real estate sector and fostering greater integration across its various components. Aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, the exhibition serves as a comprehensive platform that unites key local and international stakeholders in real estate investment, further cementing Dubai’s position as a premier global hub for innovative, smart, and sustainable real estate development.
More than 500 international delegates are confirmed to participate, representing countries including Ecuador, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, India, the United States, and Panama.
Over 300 exhibitors will be present, featuring notable representation from the UAE, as well as the United States, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, Greece, China, Spain, Georgia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.
Comprehensive Three-Day Agenda
The IPS 2025 program will span three days and will include a diverse lineup of activities across five thematic pillars:
• IPS Real Estate
• IPS Future Cities
• IPS Startups & PropTech
• IPS Design
• IPS Services
In addition to the main exhibition, the event will organize:
• IPS Conference
• IPS Women’s Conference
• Institutional Investors Conference
These forums will feature industry workshops, expert-led panel discussions, investment advisory sessions, and project presentations from leading developers. Dedicated areas such as country pavilions, an investors zone, and startup & PropTech competition will further enhance the experience, with several memoranda of understanding expected to be signed during the event.
