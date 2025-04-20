Qatar Cancer Society, Mannai Corporation Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant step toward digital excellence and institutional transformation, Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Mannai Corporation to develop and implement an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. This initiative is expected to bring a major transformation in internal operations and significantly enhance the beneficiary experience.

This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in the Society's digital transformation journey. The ERP project aims to automate administrative, financial, and operational processes, thereby achieving increased efficiency and transparency. Additionally, the system will enable intelligent integration across departments and provide seamless connectivity with beneficiary services.

On this occasion, Chairman of QCS Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, stated,“This step comes as part of our vision to adopt the latest technological solutions to support humanitarian and charitable work. We aim to establish an advanced digital environment that enhances overall performance and elevates the quality of services we provide to the community.”

“At QCS, we strive to be pioneers in adopting modern technologies to serve our social and humanitarian goals. Signing this agreement with Mannai Corporation marks a significant step toward establishing an integrated digital institutional system that enhances work efficiency and facilitates access to services for both beneficiaries and stakeholders. Digital transformation is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity to develop charitable work and ensure its sustainability in an ever-changing world.

“Through this partnership, we aim to instill a culture of technological innovation in the workplace and benefit from national expertise in this field. This will help us build a model charitable organization that reflects our commitment to continuous development and dedicated service to society,” he said.

On its side, Mannai Corporation expressed its pride in this partnership. Vice Chairman – Executive Committee of Mannai Corporation Khalid Al Mannai stated,“We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with Qatar Cancer Society, which reflects our firm belief in the power of technology to serve humanitarian and charitable efforts."