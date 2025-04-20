403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland plans on profiting from Ukraine assistance
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Poland plans to benefit financially from providing aid to Ukraine, especially in the post-war reconstruction phase. Speaking at the European Forum for New Ideas (EFNI) on Tuesday, Tusk emphasized that while Poland remains committed to supporting Kiev, it will not do so at the expense of its own interests.
“We will firmly protect our national interests and Polish companies,” Tusk said, adding that Poland will not act “naively” while other countries profit. He insisted that future support for Ukraine must include opportunities for Polish firms to participate and earn revenue, particularly through projects such as a logistics hub in southern Poland that could serve as a distribution point for EU supplies to Ukraine.
“This is a challenging time globally, but also a unique opportunity for Poland,” he remarked. “In a world of increasingly aggressive competition, we won’t be passive or naive.”
Poland has been one of Ukraine’s key backers since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022, having contributed over €5.1 billion in aid—most of it military—according to the Kiel Institute in Germany. The country has also accepted a significant number of Ukrainian refugees, although public support has reportedly diminished over time.
Warsaw is a member of the “coalition of the willing,” a group of European countries advocating for continued military support to Ukraine and even discussing a future peacekeeping presence. Earlier this month, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Poland aims to be the “biggest beneficiary” of Ukraine’s eventual reconstruction.
The World Bank estimates rebuilding Ukraine will cost around $500 billion over the next decade. Some EU countries, including Poland, have proposed using frozen Russian state assets to fund this effort. However, others have raised legal concerns, warning that doing so could set a dangerous international precedent and deter foreign investment.
Russia has condemned the freezing of its sovereign assets, calling any move to seize them outright “theft” and threatening reciprocal measures against Western investments in Russia. Moscow continues to argue that Western aid only prolongs the war, without changing its eventual outcome.
“We will firmly protect our national interests and Polish companies,” Tusk said, adding that Poland will not act “naively” while other countries profit. He insisted that future support for Ukraine must include opportunities for Polish firms to participate and earn revenue, particularly through projects such as a logistics hub in southern Poland that could serve as a distribution point for EU supplies to Ukraine.
“This is a challenging time globally, but also a unique opportunity for Poland,” he remarked. “In a world of increasingly aggressive competition, we won’t be passive or naive.”
Poland has been one of Ukraine’s key backers since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022, having contributed over €5.1 billion in aid—most of it military—according to the Kiel Institute in Germany. The country has also accepted a significant number of Ukrainian refugees, although public support has reportedly diminished over time.
Warsaw is a member of the “coalition of the willing,” a group of European countries advocating for continued military support to Ukraine and even discussing a future peacekeeping presence. Earlier this month, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Poland aims to be the “biggest beneficiary” of Ukraine’s eventual reconstruction.
The World Bank estimates rebuilding Ukraine will cost around $500 billion over the next decade. Some EU countries, including Poland, have proposed using frozen Russian state assets to fund this effort. However, others have raised legal concerns, warning that doing so could set a dangerous international precedent and deter foreign investment.
Russia has condemned the freezing of its sovereign assets, calling any move to seize them outright “theft” and threatening reciprocal measures against Western investments in Russia. Moscow continues to argue that Western aid only prolongs the war, without changing its eventual outcome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment