Turkey’s First Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle Completes Test
(MENAFN) Bayraktar TB2, recognized as Turkey’s premier domestically engineered unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), completed its second trial flight on Saturday with the TM100 propulsion system.
This UAV was entirely designed and manufactured by the defense technology company Baykar.
As outlined in Baykar’s official announcement, the Bayraktar TB2 successfully took off powered by the TM100 engine, which was developed internally by the firm’s own engineering team.
This event signifies the second instance of the UCAV flying with the TM100 engine, and the test proceeded without any issues, concluding successfully.
Haluk Bayraktar, who serves as the chief executive officer of Baykar, shared on X: “they believed, worked together, and succeeded.”
He emphasized that the Bayraktar TB2 remains the most prominent and extensively produced tactical-class unmanned combat aerial vehicle across the globe.
