ADNEC Group Wins“Excellence In Strategic Supply Chain Partnership” At The 2025 International Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

Responsible Procurement Framework and Robust Stakeholder Engagement Drive Recognition in alignment with ADNEC Group's ESG Goals and the UAE's 50 Vision

Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has been recognised through an“Excellence in Strategic Supply Chain Partnership” award at the 2025 International Procurement & Supply Chain Awards. This achievement spotlights the organisation's commitment to forward-thinking and ethical procurement processes, underpinned by strategic sourcing, transparent oversight, and cross-departmental synergy.

The award recognises procurement's approach to a planned 5 MWp solar PV rooftop installation at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. It acknowledges the structured procurement framework and process that underpins stakeholder engagement, governance, and organisational sustainability objectives. This framework is aligned with ADNEC Group's ESG strategy and the UAE's broader Net-Zero 2050 and Abu Dhabi's 2030 Environmental visions.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNEC Group, stated:“This recognition confirms ADNEC Group's belief in procurement as a strategic function, uniting diverse cross-functional collaboration to deliver innovative solutions and projects. The approach now serves as a benchmark to showcase effective management of complex projects that meet rigorous operational, financial, and sustainability objectives.

Manal Al Ali, Executive Director – Finance & Procurement at ADNEC Group, said:“This award is a testament to the power of inclusive collaboration, clear governance, and responsible procurement. From day one, we aligned every stakeholder around a unified vision-driven by transparency, accountability, and strategic foresight. By embedding ESG principles into our procurement framework we were able to deliver a robust, future-ready agreement that reflects ADNEC Group's commitment to operational excellence and sustainable impact.”

Since the project's inception, the Group's Procurement team engaged senior management, finance, legal, ESG, and facility management establishing a high calibre of project transparency with risk mitigation and corporate governance and compliance at its core. This was accomplished through steering committee meetings and outcomes, guided by a Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed (RACI) matrix.

The RACI matrix clearly defined roles and responsibilities at each stage of the project, enabling strong collaboration that led to securing a performance-based solar power purchase agreement (PPA). This agreement ensures a fixed, below-market electricity tariff for 15 years-driven by the venue's importance as a leading host of global events requiring uninterrupted service and high health, safety, and ESG standards.

Through stakeholder inclusion and thorough due diligence, ADNEC Group has succeeded in setting new industry benchmarks in of ethical procurement, supply chain transparency and internal cross-functional collaboration amongst various teams and subject matter experts.

This prestigious“Excellence in Strategic Supply Chain Partnership” award underscores ADNEC Group's dedication to the continuous development of its governance and refining its internal processes, driving innovation and business continuity to uphold commitments to ethical and responsible business practises.