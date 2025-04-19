SECL Signs Rs 7,040 Cr Deal To Implement Sustainable Paste Fill Mining Technology At Singhali

MENAFN - KNN India)South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is set to become the first coal public sector undertaking (PSU) in India to adopt paste fill technology in coal mining-marking a major step toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly mining practices.

SECL has formalised this initiative by signing a Rs 7,040 crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources Private Limited to implement this innovative underground mining technology.

Under the terms of this agreement, large-scale coal production utilising paste fill technology will commence at the Singhali underground coal mine in SECL's Korba area.

The project is projected to yield approximately 8.4 million tonnes of coal over a 25-year operational period.

Paste filling represents a modern approach to underground mining that eliminates the necessity for surface land acquisition.

Following coal extraction, the mined-out voids are systematically filled with a specially engineered paste composed of fly ash, crushed overburden from opencast mines, cement, water, and binding chemicals.

This methodical process prevents land subsidence and maintains the structural integrity of the mine. It utilises industrial waste materials, promoting waste recycling and environmental sustainability.

The Singhali underground mine has a significant operational history, having been approved in 1989 with a production capacity of 0.24 million tonnes per annum and commencing operations in 1993.

Currently, the mine contains 8.45 million tonnes of extractable reserves of G-7 grade non-coking coal. Its development has employed the Bord and Pillar method, utilising Load Haul Dumpers and Universal Drilling Machines for underground operations.

The surface area above the Singhali mine presents substantial challenges, being densely occupied with villages, high-tension electricity transmission lines, and a Public Works Department road.

These surface conditions have rendered traditional caving methods unfeasible due to safety considerations and potential environmental disruption.

The introduction of paste fill technology now enables mining activities to proceed in this area without disturbing the existing surface infrastructure.

The successful implementation of paste fill technology at Singhali is anticipated to establish a precedent for resuming operations in other underground mines facing similar land constraints.

With a comprehensive investment of Rs 7,040 crore, this project represents a major initiative to advance green mining technologies in India, aiming to enhance coal production while substantially reducing environmental impact.

(KNN Bureau)