Indian Paper Industry Calls For Import Ban Amid Global Tariff Pressures

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian paper industry is urging the government to implement protective measures against low-quality paper imports and develop supportive policies as the sector faces challenges from international tariff wars, particularly with the United States.

Industry leaders, represented by the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), have called for a ban on imports of inferior-grade paper materials that are threatening domestic production.

The association argues that these imports, often priced below production costs, are causing significant harm to local manufacturers who adhere to higher quality standards.

The appeal comes as the global paper market experiences disruption from escalating trade tensions. The US has recently implemented substantial tariffs on paper products from several countries, causing a redirection of these goods to alternative markets, including India.

"With India becoming an attractive alternative destination for these diverted products, our domestic industry faces increased pressure," said an IPMA spokesperson. "We need immediate policy intervention to protect our manufacturing base."

The paper sector, which has made significant investments in capacity expansion and quality improvements over recent years, warns that continued unchecked imports could undermine these advancements and affect employment in the industry.

Beyond import restrictions, the industry is also requesting broader policy support, including measures to ensure sustainable raw material supply, infrastructure improvements, and incentives for technological upgrades to enhance competitiveness.

The government is reportedly considering these requests as part of its broader industrial policy framework, with a focus on balancing trade openness with protection for strategic domestic industries.

Industry analysts note that while protective measures may provide short-term relief, the sector ultimately needs to focus on innovation and efficiency improvements to compete effectively in the global market, regardless of trade barriers.

(KNN Bureau)