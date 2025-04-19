Indian Paper Industry Calls For Import Ban Amid Global Tariff Pressures
Industry leaders, represented by the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), have called for a ban on imports of inferior-grade paper materials that are threatening domestic production.
The association argues that these imports, often priced below production costs, are causing significant harm to local manufacturers who adhere to higher quality standards.
The appeal comes as the global paper market experiences disruption from escalating trade tensions. The US has recently implemented substantial tariffs on paper products from several countries, causing a redirection of these goods to alternative markets, including India.
"With India becoming an attractive alternative destination for these diverted products, our domestic industry faces increased pressure," said an IPMA spokesperson. "We need immediate policy intervention to protect our manufacturing base."
The paper sector, which has made significant investments in capacity expansion and quality improvements over recent years, warns that continued unchecked imports could undermine these advancements and affect employment in the industry.
Beyond import restrictions, the industry is also requesting broader policy support, including measures to ensure sustainable raw material supply, infrastructure improvements, and incentives for technological upgrades to enhance competitiveness.
The government is reportedly considering these requests as part of its broader industrial policy framework, with a focus on balancing trade openness with protection for strategic domestic industries.
Industry analysts note that while protective measures may provide short-term relief, the sector ultimately needs to focus on innovation and efficiency improvements to compete effectively in the global market, regardless of trade barriers.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment