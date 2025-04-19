MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Theisen's introduces inventory robot to local stores

April 19, 2025 by Sam Francis

Home, farm and auto products retail store chain Theisen's has introduced Simbe 's shelf-scanning robot Tally to three of its stores: Theisen's of Dubuque, IA; Theisen's of Dyersville, IA; and Theisen's of Jefferson, Wisconsin.

This marks the retailer's first phase in adopting cutting-edge technology to deliver an even better experience to customers and associates alike.

Using advanced AI and computer vision technology, Tally identifies out-of-stock items, pricing errors, and misplaced products, collecting comprehensive product data and providing quick actions for Theisen's associates.

With Tally's insights, store teams can ensure that customers' desired items are adequately stocked and priced right, while also enabling faster fulfillment of online orders. Tally makes store teams' jobs easier and more enjoyable, freeing up time to better support customers.

Steve Jensen, CMMO of Thiesen's, says:“We are committed to delivering the highest quality shopping experience for our valued customers, and Tally is a powerful tool for taking that to the next level.

“Bringing Tally to our Dubuque, Dyersville, and Jefferson locations is an exciting step forward. This technology makes daily tasks more efficient, so our teams can focus on what matters most – taking care of customers.”

Tally is intuitive, friendly, and fits naturally into the retail environment. Intentionally designed to be shy and unobtrusive, Tally makes subtle noises to avoid surprising or startling anyone as it scans shelves.

If Tally meets a customer in the aisle, it will pause to allow them to finish their task, go around them, or turn around and come back later so as not to interrupt their shopping.