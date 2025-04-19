Motihari City In Bihar To Undergo Major Transformation With Rs 550 Crore Boost From Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 19 (IANS) In a major push for urban development in Bihar, the Central government has approved funding of approximately Rs 550 crore for the rejuvenation and modernisation of Motihari city.

The funding includes Rs 149 crore under the Namami Gange Mission and Rs 399 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The announcement was made by Bihar's Urban Development and Housing Minister Jivesh Kumar Mishra during his visit to Motihari on Saturday, where he was accompanied by Member of Parliament Radha Mohan Singh.

The two leaders inspected proposed project sites and reviewed the blueprint of the planned developments.

Minister Mishra said that the multi-crore projects will focus on the rejuvenation of the historic Motijheel, the construction of a modern Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), linking all municipal drains to the STP and the development of walking pathways along both sides of the lake.

He emphasised that this effort is a joint initiative between the Central and state governments and will significantly improve sanitation, environmental quality, and urban infrastructure in Motihari.

“Rejuvenating Motijheel and improving water management systems are top priorities of the Central and state governments. These projects will not only enhance the city's beauty but also promote a clean and healthy lifestyle for residents,” said Minister Jivesh Mishra while interacting with the media persons in Motihari.

The Namami Gange scheme, which aims to restore and clean the Ganga and its tributaries across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, has prioritised this effort as part of its outreach in Bihar.

Meanwhile, AMRUT continues to fund strategic infrastructure upgrades in selected cities across India.

This initiative is expected to transform Motihari into a model city in Bihar by improving basic amenities, boosting eco-tourism, and preserving its cultural and natural heritage.

With the Bihar assembly election around the corner, initiatives like this would woo the residents of the East Champaran district.