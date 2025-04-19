Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sino-Japanese Brainstorm In Animation And Comic Industries Brings New Opportunity

2025-04-19 08:15:43
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Representative from one of Japan's most influential comprehensive cultural enterprises, KADOKAWA Corporation, suggested establishing a regular exchange mechanism of the industries between Chengdu and Japan, including having online and offline technical and experience-sharing sessions periodically, offering more opportunities of communication and cooperation to both sides. Several Chengdu-based animation and comic companies introduced their successful examples of creativity and production in TV cartoons, comic books and video games. Besides, they admitted a favorable environment for business and enterprises in Chengdu played a big role in their success, with local policy support and high efficiency of administrative services.

Chengdu boasts rich cultural resources, such as the mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization, the profound stories of Three Kingdoms Culture, and unique cultural IPs with Tianfu Culture. Experts like Professor Hiroaki Inoue from the Department of Animation and Culture at Japan's Kibi International University, who was a main member of GAINAX, the producer of famous NEON GENESIS EVANGELION (EVA), emphasized the importance of fully integrating and applying traditional cultural IPs into the industries, to not only empower the development of the sector, but also bring new life into traditional culture. By combining international creation and distribution models, the industries and their outstanding IPs as well as products could become a dynamic new calling card for a city or even a country in global communication.

