Sino-Japanese Brainstorm In Animation And Comic Industries Brings New Opportunity
Chengdu boasts rich cultural resources, such as the mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization, the profound stories of Three Kingdoms Culture, and unique cultural IPs with Tianfu Culture. Experts like Professor Hiroaki Inoue from the Department of Animation and Culture at Japan's Kibi International University, who was a main member of GAINAX, the producer of famous NEON GENESIS EVANGELION (EVA), emphasized the importance of fully integrating and applying traditional cultural IPs into the industries, to not only empower the development of the sector, but also bring new life into traditional culture. By combining international creation and distribution models, the industries and their outstanding IPs as well as products could become a dynamic new calling card for a city or even a country in global communication.
SOURCE National Business Daily
