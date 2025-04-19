Teleradiology Services Market To Reach USD 29.1 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Global Demand For Remote Diagnostics – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Report Reveals Steady 2.18% CAGR for Teleradiology Market from 2024 to 2032, Signaling Shift Toward Tech-Enabled Healthcare Solutions Austin, April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by SNS Insider, the global Teleradiology Services Market size was valued at USD 24.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit USD 29.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.18% over the forecast period 2024–2032. The rising need for efficient remote diagnostics, shortage of radiologists in rural areas, and accelerated adoption of digital healthcare solutions are key drivers propelling the teleradiology services market. Technological advancements such as AI-based image interpretation and cloud-based platforms are also boosting market penetration.

Teleradiology Services Market Overview Teleradiology services are transforming healthcare delivery by facilitating real-time, remote interpretation of radiological images over geographical distances. This not only enhanced diagnostics access in remote and underserved regions but also enabled imaging centers and hospitals to fill the world's radiologist shortage. Growing dependence on AI-driven systems that offer quicker and more precise imaging interpretation is further building the demand for outsourced radiology services. The U.S. Teleradiology Services Market was worth USD 6.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to be USD 8.40 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.18%. Growth in the U.S. is driven by an established healthcare infrastructure, increased imaging volumes, and early acceptance of cloud-based radiology solutions. Increasing preference for cost-effective outsourcing, especially for after-hours coverage and sub-specialty interpretation, has also been a key driver of domestic market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Modality

In 2023, the mammography segment dominated the teleradiology services market due to the growing focus on the early detection of breast cancer and heightened public awareness campaigns. This segment contributed the largest revenue share due to the regular use of mammography in women's health screening programs in developed and developing nations. Its prevalence, especially in mobile screening units and public health programs, has established a consistent demand for remote image reading services.

The most rapidly growing modality segment is CT scans because of their extensive use for trauma, emergency evaluation, and COVID-19 lung screening. Greater access to high-speed, low-dose CT machines has boosted scan volumes, forcing providers to turn to teleradiology to get interpretation turnaround quicker.

By Type

Onshore services held the highest share of revenue in 2023, with a 49% market share worldwide. Hospitals and diagnostic centers opt for onshore providers because they are compliant with local regulatory and licensing requirements and have lesser risks of liability. Onshore services provide improved coordination with local physicians and greater patient data security, particularly in areas with strict data protection regulations.

The fastest-growing segment by type is offshore services, largely due to cost efficiency and 24/7 availability of skilled radiologists in countries like India and the Philippines. Offshore models are increasingly favored for non-urgent or high-volume studies, enabling healthcare institutions to optimize operational efficiency and reduce overhead costs.

Teleradiology Services Market Segmentation

By Type



Inhouse

Onshore Offshore

By Modality



CT-Scans

Ultrasound

X-Rays

MRI

Mammography PET-CT

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region led the global teleradiology services market with a share of 39%. The rising development of healthcare infrastructure, the growth of mobile diagnostic units, and more telemedicine programs in countries like India and China have driven the growth. Moreover, regional government initiatives for rural health and the detection of diseases at an early stage have provided a supportive environment for the growth of the market.

North America is expected to have high growth during the forecast period, driven by the growing adoption of sophisticated teleradiology platforms, robust payer reimbursement models, and investments in AI-based diagnostics. The region is also aided by the presence of major market players and research centers dedicated to radiology innovation.

Recent Developments in the Teleradiology Services Market:



In November 2024 , GE Healthcare signed a cooperation agreement with the Government of India to launch teleradiology centers in rural India, improving access to imaging services in underserved regions.

March 2024 – Siemens Healthineers launched a cloud-based teleradiology solution with enhanced cybersecurity and real-time collaboration tools across hospital networks.

February 2024 – Medica Group expanded its cross-border teleradiology services by acquiring European imaging service provider EuroRad, enhancing its reach in the EU region.

January 2024 – US-based vRad (Virtual Radiologic) introduced AI-powered prioritization tools to enhance emergency teleradiology reporting efficiency.

December 2023 – Philips Healthcare announced the integration of its enterprise imaging platform with a new teleradiology module, improving workflow integration across hospitals. October 2023 – Telerad Tech launched“RADSpa 5.0,” an upgraded AI-enabled reporting platform with multilingual support and automated quality checks.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting for the Teleradiology Services Market



North America recorded over 40 million teleradiology service requests in 2023, followed by Asia-Pacific with 37 million, driven by increased imaging volumes and rural telehealth coverage.

Approximately 72% of hospitals in the U.S. used outsourced teleradiology services in 2023, compared to 53% in Europe and 65% in the Asia-Pacific.

The global deployment rate of PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems) integrated with teleradiology reached 78% among top-tier hospitals.

Developed countries reported an average of 11 radiologists per 100,000 people, whereas many low-income nations had less than 1.5, reinforcing the need for teleradiology in remote diagnostics. Globally, governments accounted for 45% of total spending on teleradiology, while private healthcare institutions contributed 38%, and out-of-pocket expenditure stood at 17%.





