Veer Pahariya's Aston Martin Gets Chased By Stray Dog Netizens Joke About Sky Force: 'Gussa Nikalne Aa Gaya'
However, one video caught the most attention – a stray dog chasing the luxury sports car.
In the now-viral video, the stray dog can be seen angrily barking at the Aston Martin while standing in front of it, while the car had stopped at the traffic light.Also Read | Case registered after comedian Pranit More attacked over jokes on Veer Pahariya
However, what was most interesting was that the dog did not move even after the signal turned green and other cars started moving.
Veer can also be seen trying to drive his car past the dog, but he is forced to maintain a slow speed as the stray dog chases him for a while.
In the viral clip , Veer calmly ignores the dog and refocuses on the road, which actually helps him cross the angry dog.Watch the viral video here: Also Read | Sky Force OTT release: When and where to watch action film online Here's how netizens reacted:
The viral video left the netizens in stitches, who claimed that the dog was angry because he saw Veer Pahariya's Sky Force.
“Sky force ka dekha hoga, gussa nikalne aa gaya,” a social media user quipped.
Some joked that the actor had copied the dog's dance step for the hook in Sky Force.“Step churaya iska aur credit bhi nahi diya isliye pichhe pad gaya.”
“Fan hoga,” said a user.
“Democratic dog hai, usse matlab nahi cab hai ya sports car. Chase karega (It's a democratic dog, it doesn't care if it's a cab or a sports car. It will chase),” added another user.Also Read | Viral: Kejriwal, wife Sunita dance to Pushpa 2 song at daughter's engagement Sky Force
Veer Pahariya debuted with Sky Force opposite Akshay Kumar , Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. Sky Force was a commercial success, grossing approximately Rs182 crore at the box office.
The movie is available online on Amazon Prime Video.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment