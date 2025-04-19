Ukrainian Forces Down 33 Russian Drones, 36 More Disappear From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 19, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully shot down 33 of 87 Russian drones, while an additional 36 disappeared from radar.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

Starting at 21:00 on April 18, 2025, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine, deploying ground- and air-launched missiles alongside attack UAVs.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine's Air Force radio engineering troops detected and tracked eight enemy missiles of various types and 87 attack UAVs and other decoy drones.

Russia's attack included three Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Crimea), two Oniks anti-ship missiles (also launched from Crimea), three Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, and 87 Shahed attack UAVs and other decoy drones launched from Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in Crimea.

The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams from the Defense Forces.

By 09:00, Ukrainian forces had successfully shot down 33 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other drones across the east, north, south, and the country as a whole.

Additionally, 36 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing further damage.

The overnight attacks affected the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 19, 2025 amount to nearly 940,150 invaders, including another 1,180 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.