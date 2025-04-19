MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="PETRONAS Lubricants International And Quaker Houghton Form Strategic Partnership For Industrial Metalworking Solutions Starting With Malaysia" data-link=" Lubricants International And Quaker Houghton Form Strategic Partnership For Industrial Metalworking Solutions Starting With Malaysia" class="whatsapp" KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), the global fluids and lubricants arm of energy giant PETRONAS, and Quaker Houghton, the global leader in industrial process fluids, have announced a strategic partnership that strengthens their commitment to providing proven products, solutions and services for key industrial sectors in Malaysia and India.Leveraging the product portfolio and geographic market position for both companies, PETRONAS Lubricants International and Quaker Houghton will provide an expanded range of industrial solutions for customers.Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, PLI will be the exclusive distributor of Quaker Houghton's broad portfolio of world-class metalworking fluids to customers in the transportation and industrial end markets in Malaysia. In India, Quaker Houghton will offer PLI's range of high-performance maintenance lubricants and industrial fluids to its steel mill customers., commented on the partnership, 'PLI is committed to building long-term alliances that will provide greater product availability and service quality for our customers, thus strengthening our position as the partner of choice in global industrial lubricants. We believe that the team at Quaker Houghton shares our vision on being future-focused, and they are uniquely positioned to unlock opportunities with us, both in terms of reaching new markets and in being the partner we need to lead the industry into a new era of effective, sustainable service.', remarked, 'Asia is one of our key markets, and this partnership enables us to provide Quaker Houghton metalworking fluids to a greater number of customers. PETRONAS Lubricants International has the proven experience, reputation, and channels to support the customer requirements and expand our reach in Malaysia.'This strategic partnership reinforces the companies' shared vision of driving industrial solutions excellence while meeting the evolving needs of modern manufacturing. PETRONAS Lubricants International and Quaker Houghton will partner and set new standards in performance for industrial applications.Hashtag: #PETRONASLubricantsInternational #QuakerHoughton

About PETRONAS Lubricants International

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia's dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS' partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.

We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.

PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit



.



About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,400 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next.



