Jennifer Aniston Recalls 'Completely' Nude Encounter With Fans

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston shared that she was "completely naked" in a sauna when fans decided to approach her.

Aniston, who shot to fame alongside Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry when she took on the role of Rachel Green in the hit 1990s sitcom 'Friends', was asked about the strangest place she had been recongised as her alter-ego.

The 56-year-old actress told Travel+Leisure magazine: "Not surprising, but I've been in vulnerable places, like undressed in a steam room, or in a sauna or some sort of a spa either half-covered or completely naked."

Aniston said that she suffers from aerophobia, but she has been able to combat it in recent times with hypnosis in a bid to "remove all of those superstitions" of danger when she boards a plane.

The actress shared that she has“an extreme fear of flying,” reports co.

“But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions. I have not been doing the right hand, right foot-and now it's shockingly good! Plugging into a good meditation can get you through."

The actress does still struggle with the issue of "over-packing" and is trying to figure out how to travel light.

She said: "I've been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer. You just don't know where you're going to be on a certain day, or what mood you're going to be in.

"My girlfriends really appreciate me because they can usually borrow all of my things that they have forgotten-I'm providing a service! I put all my T-shirts in, then all my underwear, bras, socks, workout stuff, and they just stack on top of each other, which really helps you out."