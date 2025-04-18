FLUENCE ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Fluence Energy, Inc. - FLNC

NEW ORLEANS, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler , a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 12, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Fluence Energy, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FLNC), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 28, 2021 and February 10, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About the Lawsuit

Fluence and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 10, 2025, the Company announced its financial results for 1Q 2025, disclosing a net loss of $57 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to a loss of $25.6 million, or $0.14 per share, for the same period in the prior year, revenues down 49% year-over-year to $186.8 million, and decreased revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025, to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion, from its prior outlook of $3.6 billion to $4.4 billion, due to "customer-driven delays in signing certain contracts that, coupled with competitive pressures, result in the need to lower our fiscal year 2025 outlook."

On this news, the price of Fluence's shares fell $6.07 per share, or 46.44%, to close at $7.00 per share on February 11, 2025.

The first-filed case is Abramov v. Fluence Energy, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00444. A subsequent case, Kramer v. Fluence Energy, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00634, expanded the class period.

