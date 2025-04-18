403
UNLEASH-Backed Startups Drive Income Growth And Financial Access Across Tier 24 Cities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2025 – UNLEASH Capital Partners, a Japanese venture capital firm focused on early-stage fintech and financial services in India, today spotlighted its catalytic role in accelerating inclusive economic growth through its portfolio companies-Ayekart Fintech, CredRight, and LetzRyd. These ventures, spanning agritech, financial services, and mobility, collectively represent a new wave of job creation and financial empowerment across India's Tier-2 to Tier-4 cities and rural communities.
Through these investments, UNLEASH is enabling sustainable entrepreneurship, improving access to formal capital, and unlocking income generation for thousands.
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS
Ayekart Fintech – Digitizing India's Agricultural Supply Chain
With a mission to bridge traditional agribusinesses with modern technology, Ayekart Fintech has connected over 136,000 farmers and 470 FPOs/FPCs as of December 2024-a 44% increase in less than a year. Its platform now supports over 42,000 retailers and 489 millers/processors, providing them with end-to-end market linkage, financing, and digital tools.
"Ayekart has helped farmers increase income by nearly 3x and given women entrepreneurs greater confidence and margin gains," shared a woman running a retail shop and a person from a food processing unit in Varanasi. Co-founder and CEO of Ayekart Fintech Debarshi Dutta adds,“We're building a better future by driving innovation across India's agri-value chain.”
CredRight – Powering India's Nano Enterprises
Founded in Hyderabad, CredRight offers unsecured loans to underserved micro and nano enterprises in semi-urban India. Since UNLEASH's investment in April 2024, CredRight has grown its borrower base from 11,526 to over 18,000, while expanding its team by 52%.
In field surveys across Telangana, entrepreneurs-ranging from tailors and general store owners to mobile repair shops-reported significant income growth and business stability.“CredRight is the only financial institution which came physically to visit,” noted a customer.
“India's nano entrepreneurs are leading the consumption boom. By leveraging AI and India Stack, we're giving them the formal capital they've long been denied,” said Neeraj Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO of CredRight.
LetzRyd – Driving Financial Independence for Urban Migrant Workers
Incorporated in 2023, LetzRyd is already redefining urban mobility by offering vehicle leasing and driver management solutions in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Its workforce more than doubled by the end of 2024, and the number of drivers recruited and trained grew by 136%.
Migrant drivers-many sending 80% of earnings home-shared that their incomes rose by over 20%, enabling them to invest in education, repay family loans, and pursue home ownership.
Tarun Jain, CEO and Founder of LetzRyd stated,“Our flexi-leasing, Intrapreneur Program, and green mobility focus are helping drivers achieve financial security while reducing our environmental footprint.”
Across all three companies, UNLEASH's investments have resulted in hundreds of new livelihoods, income growth in double digits, and better access to services and technology for historically marginalized communities.
Findings from field surveys underscore a clear takeaway: impact is greatest where economic and social vulnerability are highest, and where innovation is paired with human touch and operational scale.
As UNLEASH continues to refine its measurement approaches and deepen engagement with local entrepreneurs, its mission remains steadfast-to back businesses that unlock dignity, opportunity, and prosperity for all.
About UNLEASH Capital Partners
UNLEASH Capital Partners is a Japanese venture capital firm focused on early-stage fintech and financial services in India, with a strong emphasis on driving financial inclusion.
Backed entirely by Japanese LPs, including leading Japanese banks and corporates, UNLEASH is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between Japanese capital and India's evolving financial ecosystem.
The firm's inaugural fund is of USD 35 million. With a track record of investing in high-impact ventures, UNLEASH supports entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of financial services and economic inclusion.
