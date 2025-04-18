Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Nona Self-Propelled Mortar In Kharkiv Region

2025-04-18 07:07:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pilots of the FPV drones from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade successfully destroyed a Russian 2S9 Nona self-propelled artillery system in the Kharkiv region.

That's according to the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, which shared a corresponding video on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The FPV drones of the Vitrolom crew from the brigade's unmanned systems battalion tracked and struck an enemy 2S9 Nona self-propelled artillery system in the Kharkiv region,” the statement said.

The military reported that drones struck the Russian artillery system twice, securing its total destruction. Efforts to hide the Nona in a forested area were unsuccessful.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled gun

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 18, 2025, amount to about 938,970 troops, including 1,530 invaders killed or wounded on April 17.

Illustrative photo: com

