Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders Of The Zenas Biopharma, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO ) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Zenas BioPharma's September 2024 initial public offering. Zenas BioPharma purports to be a "clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients in need."

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (ZBIO) Misled Investors in Connection with its IPO

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that in connection with its IPO, Zenas BioPharma materially overstated the amount of time that it would be able to fund its operations using existing cash and expected net proceeds from the IPO. On November 12, 2024, the Company filed with the SEC its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, stating that the Company could fund its operations for the following twelve months, not twenty-four, as it had stated in the Registration Statement. Since the IPO, and as a result of the disclosure of material adverse facts omitted from Zenas BioPharma's Registration Statement, Zenas BioPharma's share price has fallen substantially below its IPO price. As of the close of trading on April 15, 2025, the closing price of Zenas BioPharma stock was $8.72, 48.7% below the IPO price.

