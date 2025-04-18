$SRC Ecosystem Joins Trade Finance Distribution Initiative As Non-Bank Originator To Revolutionize Trade Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLINN, Estonia, April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $SRC Ecosystem , a product of LGR Global and a pioneering AI and blockchain-powered trade finance solution, is thrilled to announce its membership in the Trade Finance Distribution Initiative (TFDi) as a non-bank originator.







TFDi, a global consortium of leading banks, non-bank financial institutions, and technology providers, is dedicated to transforming trade finance into a liquid, investable asset class through standardized, technology-driven practices. By joining TFDi, $SRC strengthens its mission to unlock liquidity for SMEs, representing 90% of global businesses, by leveraging its innovative technology to address inefficiencies, liquidity inaccessibility, credit barriers, and geographic limitations in traditional trade finance.

“Joining TFDi is a landmark achievement for $SRC Ecosystem,” said H.H. Ali Amirliravi, Founder and CEO of $SRC.“Our AI-driven onboarding, blockchain-based real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and smart contract solutions align perfectly with TFDi's vision of a transparent, scalable trade finance ecosystem. Together, we can bridge the $2.5 trillion gap and empower SMEs to thrive in global markets.”

$SRC's platform revolutionizes trade finance by converting trade assets into liquid, tradable tokens, automating credit scoring and risk assessment with AI, and enabling seamless cross-border settlements. Its digital twin technology provides real-time supply chain monitoring, enhancing transparency and trust. As a TFDi member, $SRC will collaborate with industry leaders to develop standardized practices, connect with institutional investors, and drive innovation in trade asset distribution.

$SRC Ecosystem brings cutting-edge technology and a bold vision to TFDi, With $SRC's focus on SME financing through AI and blockchain complements TFDi's mission to close the trade finance gap and create new opportunities for originators and investors alike.

With SMEs accounting for 70% of the global workforce yet struggling to access capital, $SRC's membership in TFDi amplifies its ability to deliver scalable, technology-driven solutions. This partnership positions $SRC at the forefront of the trade finance revolution, fostering collaboration with global stakeholders to make trade finance more accessible and efficient.

