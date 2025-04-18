The First Endometriosis Surgeries Were Successfully Performed In Hospital Azar

Ron Elli Founder of Mexico Bariatric Center and Hospital Azar

Hospital Azar celebrates the success of its first endometriosis surgeries, highlighting their commitment to supporting women facing this challenging condition

- Ron Elli, Ph.D., Managing Director of Mexico Cosmetic Center®TIJUANA, BAJA, MEXICO, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hospital Azar is proud to announce the successful completion of its first series of surgeries dedicated to treating endometriosis . This milestone marks a significant step forward in the hospital's commitment to providing comprehensive gynecological care and addressing the needs of women affected by this often debilitating condition.A team of highly skilled surgeons, gynecologists, and support staff meticulously planned and executed four endometriosis procedures, utilizing advanced, minimally invasive surgical techniques to diagnose and treat various stages of the condition. The surgeries were performed with a focus on minimizing invasiveness, reducing recovery time, and improving patient outcomes.Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, often causing pain, infertility, and other complications. By offering specialized surgical treatment for endometriosis, Hospital Azar aims to provide much-needed relief and improve the quality of life for patients worldwide.Ron continued, "With our multidisciplinary medical team and advanced technology, Hospital Azar is uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive solutions for women's well-being, encompassing bariatric, cosmetic , and gynecological care."Hospital Azar is committed to expanding its services in women's health and will continue to invest in the latest advancements and training to provide the highest level of care for patients with hysterectomy, endometriosis, and other gynecological conditions.About Hospital Azar:Hospital Azar is a new, fully accredited surgical clinic located in a prominent area of Tijuana, Mexico. This hospital offers weight loss surgery, cosmetic, and gynecological services to international medical tourists. The highly advanced medical center is named after Ron Elli's mother, Azar. Ron dedicated the institution to her memory, honoring her as a woman of faith, integrity, and motivation who served as a teacher, guide, and mentor.

Hospital Azar

