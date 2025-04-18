B2B Marketing Just Got Smarter: Vereigen Media Hosts Exclusive Austin Event To Elevate Lead Generation In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vereigen Media's Austin Happy Hour on April 24 spotlights smarter B2B lead gen for 2025 with real insights, first-party data, and expert connections.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where privacy regulations are tighter, budgets are leaner, and expectations are higher, B2B marketers are under pressure to deliver real results. Vereigen Media is answering that call with an exclusive in-person event on April 24 in downtown Austin - tailored for growth-driven marketers, strategists, and sales leaders ready to ditch outdated tactics and elevate their outreach with smarter, more scalable solutions.

Set at the Iron Cactus in the heart of Austin, this invite-only Happy Hour and Expert Panel blends cocktails and conversation with forward-thinking strategy. Expect insights that cut through digital noise and connections that go deeper than business cards.









Why This Event Matters

Today's marketers are overwhelmed by lead aggregators, questionable data, and metrics that don't move the needle. Vereigen Media's event tackles that head-on with a candid conversation about what works , what doesn't , and what's next - all delivered by voices that walk the walk.

This isn't a vendor pitch - it's a chance to challenge norms, rethink outreach, and connect with peers shaping the future of B2B.

Meet the Panel

Mario Portillo

Sr. Field Marketing Manager, Akamai Technologies

A global thinker with local precision, Mario shares how regional strategies can fuel scalable growth.

Michelle Henao Chafin

Senior Demand Generation Manager, Instructure

Known for transforming intent into impact, Michelle reveals how to unlock first-party data with bold, creative demand strategies.

Cathy Veri

Principal, Marketecture Growth Consulting

With a sharp eye on personalization at scale, Cathy explores how to grow without losing trust or authenticity.

Doug Detlefsen

VP, Strategic Sales, Vereigen Media

Doug pulls back the curtain on Vereigen's lead-gen model - one built entirely on first-party data, human verification, and content engagement that actually matters.

Event Snapshot



Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT

Venue: Iron Cactus Mexican Grill, 606 Trinity St, Austin, TX (Cactus Room)

Admission: Complimentary (includes apps + drinks) RSVP :



Seats are limited to ensure real conversation. Registration is almost full - don't miss out.

What You'll Walk Away With



Proven strategies to replace broken lead-gen systems

First-party data tactics that convert

A roadmap to navigate compliance without compromise Peer-driven insights you can act on - tomorrow

Vereigen Media: Leads. Done Right.

Vereigen Media doesn't just generate leads - we generate results. With a 100% in-house model, verified content engagement, and a 107M+ first-party contact database, we help B2B brands reach the right people, at the right time, in the right way.

Contact:

Janvi Gandhi - Brand Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

Official Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at