Over 10,000 Drivers Left Without Jobs As Blusmart Halts Operations, Seek Immediate Release Of Pending Payments

The shutdown of BluSmart has come as a shock for thousands of customers who relied on the ride-hailing app for their daily commute, thanks to its smooth booking system, courteous drivers and an overall satisfaction. While customers have certainly been impacted, driver partners of BluSmart are facing consequences of the company suspending its services abruptly.

A statement by the Gig Workers Association suggests that driver partners had not been informed about the suspension of services.

The BluSmart drivers are now demanding immediate payment of their pending dues, including earned income and the promised weekly incentive of ₹8,000, as per a report by Hindu BusinessLine.

As per the GigWA statement, the BluSmart drivers are also demanding immediate disbursal of their pending arrears.

According to the organisation, thousands of drivers have been now left without income.

“The Gig Workers Association (GigWA) expresses deep concern over the abrupt suspension of operations by BluSmart, a major electric ride-hailing service in India. This unexpected halt has left thousands of drivers without income or clarity about their employment status,” it said in a statement.

BluSmart suspends operations: What to drivers want?

The suspension follows allegations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against BluSmart's co-founder. Anmol Jaggi, for misappropriating funds intended for electric vehicle procurement. SEBI has initiated a forensic investigation into Gensol, the affiliated company involved in the alleged financial irregularities.

GigWA, on behalf of BluSmart drivers, has also demanded“immediate compensation equivalent to three months' income to all affected drivers, ensuring financial stability during this period of uncertainty.”

The association further wants employment opportunities for affected workers at BluSmart.

“...Offer alternative employment opportunities or facilitate job placements for the displaced drivers to mitigate the impact on their livelihoods,” it said.

The organisation noted that the sudden halt of BluSmart services has disrupted the lives of drivers.

“The sudden cessation of BluSmart's services has not only disrupted the lives of its drivers but also raised concerns about the accountability of platform-based companies towards their workforce,” it said.

Nitesh Kumar Das, Organising Secretary of Gig Workers Association (GigWA), said that the association will protest if the demands are not met.

“We have sent our demand to the company (BluSmart) and asked for these compensations because most of our drivers are single earner of their families. The company has to help them go through this crisis. It has given us a week's time, so we will wait, but if they do not meet our demands, we will come out on roads for protest,” he was quoted as saying by Hindu Businessline.

Till its suspension, BluSmart had over 10,000 active driver partners.