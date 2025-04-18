The Artisan's Advocate

Zainab Syed : Back when I chose law, it was widely considered a fallback option-something you did if you didn't get into medicine or engineering. But I never saw it that way. Law, to me, was intellectually alive, constantly evolving, rooted in ethics, and deeply impactful. Thankfully, my family has always been supportive. We've doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and that openness helped. I didn't waste time defending my choices to skeptics. Instead, I let my work speak for itself.

Interviewer : You've built your name in Intellectual Property Rights, something not many law students aim for. Why IPR?

Zainab Syed : IPR fascinated me because it was where creativity met the law. You see the finest manifestations of the human mind – an artisan's intricate weaving, a startup's disruptive idea, a musician's original score. The field rewards a keen eye for detail and relentless curiosity. It's not easy, but incredibly fulfilling. I've never considered switching. IPR gives me purpose. It protects dreams.

Interviewer : J&K's economy is steeped in crafts and tradition, yet IP awareness seems limited. What's been the hardest part of bridging that gap?

Zainab Syed : The biggest challenge is shifting mindsets, getting artisans to see their creations not just as heritage, but as intellectual property. Many have heard of GI tagging, but few understand the broader IP landscape: trademarks, design rights, copyrights. We've conducted sessions across universities, districts, and even remote villages to raise awareness. I want artisans to understand that IP isn't just legal protection, it's a livelihood strategy. Through the IPR Facilitation Centre established by the J&K administration, and our work, we're helping small creators turn knowledge into economic power.

Interviewer : Has there been a case that tested you legally, ethically, or emotionally?

Zainab Syed : Many. I can't share specifics due to confidentiality, but a memorable one involved a client asserting rights over a mark his late father had used decades ago. Unfortunately, the original application had lapsed and couldn't serve as evidence. Even though India is a“first-to-use” country, lack of documents meant we faced a tough order. It taught me how critical accurate records are, and how fragile legacy can be without legal backing. We're still fighting that case, and I'm hopeful we'll revive that family's brand.

Interviewer : Does representing Kashmir on national and international stages come with pressure?

Zainab Syed : Of course. But I've learned to separate expectations from authenticity. I represent Kashmir not just in geography but in spirit- resilience, heritage, and innovation. It's never been about where I'm from, but how I represent what I believe in. There's something powerful in showing the world that beyond the headlines, Kashmir has creators, thinkers, and builders. I'm just one voice among many.

Interviewer : Some argue India's IP laws still fall short for small creators. Do you agree?

Zainab Syed : Not entirely. I've defended small creators successfully against large corporations. The law exists, it's about how you use it. Fairness, for me, means taking the time to educate and empower. It's not about one case or client, it's about shifting systems to recognize those who've long been ignored.

Interviewer : Working with clients who don't fully understand the law must be demanding. How do you manage the emotional toll?

Zainab Syed : Patience is key. Empathy is essential. Some clients need constant updates, others just want results. I see my job not just as legal support, but as relationship building. You can't help someone if you don't meet them where they are. Burnout happens when you forget the human side of law. I try not to.

Interviewer : As a woman in a male-dominated field, have you faced gender bias?

Zainab Syed : Personally, I've been lucky. I've always had space to prove myself, whether in courts, firms, or policy meetings. But I know that's not everyone's experience. Many women are still made to feel like they have to earn their place twice over. The legal field needs to reimagine leadership. Empathy, emotional intelligence, and collaboration should be strengths, not weaknesses. Women don't need support, they need recognition.

Interviewer : Is there a particular craft or innovation from J&K you feel needs stronger global IP protection?

Zainab Syed : Absolutely, it has to be Pashmina. Not just the term, but the actual hand-spun, hand-woven shawls crafted from Changthangi goat wool. This is not just a product, it's a story, a lineage. Sadly, global counterfeiting has turned“Pashmina” into a marketing term for machine-made shawls. The artisans are invisible. We need international GI recognition that truly works, not just a label, but legal teeth. Without real protection, the art-and the artist-will fade. And with them, a whole legacy.

Interviewer : Your work spans from grassroots clients to international brands. What's a sacrifice you've made that shaped your journey?

Zainab Syed : Early on, I turned down several lucrative job offers that would have taken me away from Kashmir. It was hard, especially when money was tight, but I knew I had a purpose, to introduce and build IPR awareness in my region. That meant starting from scratch. Today, when I see artisans from rural Kashmir holding certificates of ownership over their creations, I know it was worth it. I didn't just build a career, I built a legacy.

Interviewer : What does success mean to you now?

Zainab Syed : Success is when a weaver in Bandipora can defend his design. When a young woman in Srinagar learns how to copyright her music. When people in Kashmir start seeing IP not as an elite concept, but as a tool for justice. Titles and accolades don't matter as much to me. I'm just trying to educate, empower, and evolve with purpose. And in that, I feel I've already succeeded.

