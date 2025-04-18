Stefanchuk Meets With Austrian Parliamentary Delegation To Discuss Return Of Children Abducted By Russia
Stefanchuk shared details of the meeting in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Austrian delegation was led by Petra Bayr, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Key topics on the meeting agenda included Austria's support for Ukraine's EU accession process, its willingness to provide expert assistance in the areas of competition and regional policy, and the strengthening of interparliamentary dialogue at all levels.
Stefanchuk expressed gratitude to the delegation for visiting Kyiv, noting that in times like these, "personal presence is a sign of true solidarity, respect, and determination."
He also thanked the Austrian parliament for its recently adopted resolution supporting the return of Ukrainian children. "It was a powerful and important signal," he said.Read also: Austria has provided EUR 2.9B in aid to Ukraine since war began – Kondratiuk
"We count on Austria's further leadership in humanitarian initiatives and in the matter of returning the children," Stefanchuk added.
In 2024, the Austrian National Council unanimously adopted a resolution titled "On Abducted Ukrainian Children," calling on the federal government -- particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs -- to work at the international and European levels to ensure the return of children taken by Russia to Ukraine.
