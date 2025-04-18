Dubai Fountain To Have Final Show Tomorrow Before Closing For 5 Months

The iconic Dubai Fountain , one of the UAE's most popular attractions, will entertain hundreds of tourists with a final show on April 19. This marks the start of an extensive renovation project aimed at enhancing the fountain's choreography, lighting, and sound systems.

The refurbishment, as confirmed by Dubai Mall's customer service to Khaleej Times, will temporarily pause the fountain's performances. It will also see the closure of the popular abra rides on the fountain.

First reported by Khaleej Times on February 5, this comprehensive five-month renovation is designed to elevate the fountain experience and ensure an even more spectacular show for visitors when it reopens.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The revamping of the iconic tourist attraction comes with a strict deadline, with Dubai Mall confirming that the fountain is aiming to be fully operational by October 2025.

Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai near the Dubai Mall and the towering Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain has long been a major attraction and symbol of the city's creativity and grandeur. Known for its captivating performances that synchronise water, music, and lights, the fountain draws millions of visitors from around the world each year.

“Dubai Fountain is more than a spectacle - it is a reflection of Dubai's soul, where art, innovation, and emotion come together in perfect harmony,” said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, in an earlier interview with Khaleej Times.“As we elevate this iconic landmark, we continue to create experiences that connect people, inspire wonder, and stand the test of time.”

As renovations begin, Dubai residents and tourists can look forward to an even more awe-inspiring fountain experience when the revamped show returns.