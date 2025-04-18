Malaysia Seen To Achieve 4.4 Pct Growth In First Quarter Official Estimates Show

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's economic growth was estimated at 4.4 percent in the first quarter, backed by domestic activities and steady demand, official figures showed Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the first quarter growth is expected to ease from a 5 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

"Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth held firm amid persistent global headwinds, underpinned by resilient domestic fundamentals," the DOSM said.

Looking at the sectoral performance, the services sector is forecast to remain the primary driver of economic growth in the first quarter, registering a 5.2 percent growth.

The manufacturing sector is seen to grow 4.2 percent, largely supported by strong output in the electrical, electronic and optical products as well as the vegetable and animal oils and fats and food processing.

The construction sector is projected to record its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth at 14.5 percent, supported primarily by specialized construction activities and residential buildings.

The agriculture sector is expected to post a marginal increase of 0.7 percent, driven by the fishing sub-sector.

Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying sector is estimated to decline further to negative 4.9 percent, reflecting lower production across all sub-sectors.