Carolina Ale House Celebrates 20-Year Partnership With Carolina Hurricanes By Hosting Official Playoff Watch Parties In Cary, NC

RALEIGH, N.C., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Ale House, a 25-year-old sports bar and restaurant, is proud to commemorate two decades of partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes by hosting official playoff watch parties at its Cary location this postseason.

As the Official Road Game Headquarters for the Hurricanes during the 2024–25 season, Carolina Ale House offers fans an electrifying atmosphere to cheer on the Canes during away games. The Cary restaurant, situated at 2240 Walnut Street, will be the hub for fans to unite and experience the thrill of playoff hockey together, after years of playoff parties at the Downtown Raleigh location.

Each watch party promises an array of entertainment and fan engagement, including appearances by Stormy, the Hurricanes' mascot, and the Canes Crew. Attendees can participate in interactive games, contests, and have chances to win prizes like autographed memorabilia and exclusive Hurricanes merchandise.

"Our long-running partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes has been a cornerstone of our Triangle community engagement," said Katherine Goldfaden, VP of Brand Strategy. "We're thrilled to host these playoff watch parties in Cary, providing a vibrant and family-friendly environment for fans to come together and support the Canes. We are in it for a deep postseason run!"

Carolina Ale House's commitment to the community extends beyond the game. Through their "Points For Kids" and "Hearts For Hurricanes" programs, the restaurant has donated over $371,000 to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, supporting children's health and education initiatives across North Carolina.

For a full schedule of watch parties and more information, visit

SOURCE Carolina Ale House

