Day Wireless Systems Expands Global Reach With Acquisition Of Sigma Wireless Communications

MILWAUKIE, Ore. and DUBLIN, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Wireless Systems, a leading provider of critical communication solutions based in Milwaukie, Oregon, today announced its acquisition of Sigma Wireless Communications Limited, a prominent wireless communications solutions provider headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Day Wireless Systems' global expansion and strengthens its commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative communication services worldwide.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Day Wireless Systems' growth strategy," said Lane Falkner, CEO of Day Wireless Systems. "Sigma Wireless Communications brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of delivering mission-critical communication solutions in Ireland and Internationally. We are excited to welcome their talented team and believe that together, we can offer unparalleled solutions and support to our customers across the globe."

"Joining the Day Wireless Systems family is a natural evolution and fit for Sigma Wireless," said Ian McCullagh, CEO of Sigma Wireless Communications Limited. "Their values and commitment to providing outstanding customer solutions aligns perfectly with Sigma Wireless. This partnership will provide Sigma Wireless with the resources and scale to further enhance our offerings and expand our reach in Ireland and Internationally, ultimately benefiting our valued customers."

"This is a momentous day for Sigma Wireless," added Tony Boyle, Chairman of Sigma Wireless Communications Limited. "We have built a strong customer focused business over the years, and this acquisition by Day Wireless Systems is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are confident that this strategic move will ensure a bright future for the company, our employees, and our customers, allowing us to build upon our successes in mission critical solutions."

Day Wireless Systems and Sigma Wireless Communications will ensure a seamless transition for customers and employees and are committed to investing in Sigma Wireless's existing operations and fostering continued growth and innovation in the Irish and International markets.

Sigma Wireless Communications received corporate finance advice from Clearwater, legal advice from Bowler Geraghty and financial and tax due diligence advice from Forvis Mazars. Day Wireless Systems received legal advice from Taylor Wessing and financial and tax due diligence advice from Crowe Ireland.

About Day Wireless Systems:

Day Wireless Systems is a leading provider of critical communication solutions, serving a wide range of industries including public safety, transportation, utilities, and enterprise. With a strong presence in North America, Day Wireless has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, customized telecom, two-way radio, data and security services. With a history of over 50 years of innovation and customer focus, Day Wireless Systems offers comprehensive solutions including two-way radio systems, broadband wireless, dispatch solutions, and related services.

Media Contact:

Kristina Drachenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Day Wireless Systems

