Livepure Launches Enhanced Customer Experience Website And Announces Coffee For A Year Contest Winners

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 15, LivePURE officially launched its new Customer Experience Website, a purpose-built platform designed to integrate with the Customer Retention Bonus (CRB). This enhanced site delivers a streamlined, user-centric shopping experience, intentionally free of network marketing terminology-while continuing to credit the referring Brand Partner with volume and commissions through the existing compensation structure.

Mr. Dae Geun Jung, Founder, Chairman & CEO of LivePURE, shared, "Since the beginning, our vision has been to deliver pure, effective products through a system that empowers people and strengthens communities. The launch of the Customer Experience Website is an important step in making that vision even more accessible – creating a seamless path for customers to engage with LivePURE, while supporting the success of our Brand Partners around the world. This is more than a website; it's a reflection of our commitment to innovation, simplicity, and long-term impact."

This launch represents a significant step forward in LivePURE's ongoing commitment to improving customer engagement and satisfaction.

In conjunction with this milestone, LivePURE concluded its Coffee for a Year Contest, a strategic initiative aimed at driving customer acquisition and Smartship participation.

Contest winners include:

1st Place – $10,000 cash: Jennifer Doty

2nd Place – $5,000 cash: Jon and Glizel Fajardo

3rd Place (tie) – $3,000 cash each: Tracy Dickerson and Freda Stutzman

Additionally, the top 50 participants were recognized with complimentary products as a gesture of appreciation for their contributions.

Rick Redford, President of LivePURE said, "LivePURE continues to lead with innovative, science-based products and one of the most rewarding compensation models in the industry. The Customer Retention Bonus has set a new standard in customer-focused incentives, driving exceptional reorder rates. With the launch of the Customer Experience Website, we are strengthening our foundation for sustained growth and market leadership. And at a time when uncertainty is impacting others in the industry, it's important to highlight that LivePURE is an 18-year-old, well-managed company that is debt-free, cash-flow positive, and profitable-with over 1,000 consecutive commission payments made on time."

About LivePURE:

LivePURE is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. LivePURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Health with high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health, social impact for philanthropic health, and adventure for enhancing life and health. LivePURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Korea and Thailand with headquarters in Plano, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit

