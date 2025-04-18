Primo Brands Partners With The Ocean Cleanup To Champion Cleaner Waterways

Interceptor 007 Launched in Ballona Creek, Contributing to a Cleaner Playa del Rey Photo Credit: The Ocean Cleanup® & Los Angeles County Public Works (CNW Group/Primo Brands Corporation)

Interceptor 007 Launched in Ballona Creek, Contributing to a Cleaner Playa del Rey Photo Credit: The Ocean Cleanup® & Los Angeles County Public Works (CNW Group/Primo Brands Corporation)

The partnership expands The Ocean Cleanup's critical work in California, including continued support for its InterceptorTM 007 project in Ballona Creek, alongside new initiatives. As a long-standing water steward in California, Primo Brands continues to champion local initiatives that help protect and enhance the environment, making a tangible difference for residents and ecosystems alike. For example, in 2024, Primo Brands completed a nine-year project with the Cucamonga Valley Water District that used state-of-the-art treatment systems to remove historical agricultural contaminants from groundwater. This effort not only restored water quality but also increased the supply of locally available water, reducing reliance on imports from northern California and supporting the long-term sustainability of the region.

This partnership represents one of Primo Brands' many ongoing efforts to advance sustainability through circular packaging. As the leader in reuse and refill beverage packaging, Primo Brands offers the largest multi-serve and reuse packaging network on the market today via its three- and five-gallon reusable bottles delivered to homes, offices and retailers. For Primo Brands, circular packaging means stewarding the entire lifecycle of materials, including designing products for reuse and recycling, sourcing materials responsibly, aiming to achieve zero waste to landfill in our manufacturing process, and engaging communities through cleanups and consumer education.

"At Primo Brands, sustainability isn't just a priority – it's a responsibility and core to who we are," said Charles Fogg, Chief Sustainability Officer at Primo Brands. "By stewarding the full lifecycle of packaging-from design and materials to recycling and community cleanup-we are helping to reduce waste and keep materials in circulation for repeated use. We are taking another significant step in our work to make healthy hydration accessible to everyone, everywhere, while helping protect the health of communities and ecosystems."

The Ocean Cleanup, known for its innovative solutions to tackle plastic pollution, has already made significant impact with its ocean and rivers projects worldwide. Since its inception, The Ocean Cleanup has removed millions of kilograms of plastic pollution from oceans and rivers globally. This collaboration will facilitate the deployment, research, and operation of new systems to expand the reach and efficiency of cleanup efforts in California's waterways.

"Primo Brands' support is pivotal to scaling our impact in Los Angeles County," said Nisha Bakker, Director of Partnerships, The Ocean Cleanup. "Their commitment and shared values enable us to accelerate the implementation of solutions and expand our reach to critical areas across Los Angeles County. Together, we are making meaningful progress toward a cleaner, healthier future for our oceans, rivers, biodiversity and communities."

For more information about Primo Brands' sustainability efforts, visit . To learn more about The Ocean Cleanup's mission and projects, visit .

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash RefresherTM and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

Primo Brands is a leader in reusable beverage packaging, helping to reduce waste through its multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum, and glass. Primo Brands has a portfolio of over 90 springs and actively manages water resources to help assure a steady supply of quality, safe drinking water today and in the future. Primo Brands also helps conserve over 28,000 acres of land across the U.S. and Canada. Primo Brands is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association ("IBWA") in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation, and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. Primo Brands is committed to supporting the communities it serves, investing in local and national programs and delivering hydration solutions following natural disasters and other local community challenges.

Primo Brands employs more than 11,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and Stamford, Connecticut.

For more information, please visit .

About The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup is an international, mission driven, non-profit that develops and scales technologies to rid the world's oceans of plastic. They aim to achieve this goal through a dual strategy: intercepting in rivers to stop the flow and cleaning up what has already accumulated in the ocean. For the latter, The Ocean Cleanup develops and deploys large-scale systems to efficiently concentrate the plastic for periodic removal. This plastic is tracked and traced to certify claims of origin when recycling it into new products. To curb the tide via rivers, The Ocean Cleanup has developed InterceptorTM Solutions to halt and extract riverine plastic before it reaches the ocean. As of March 2025, the non-profit has collected over 21 million kilograms (46.2 million pounds) of trash from aquatic ecosystems around the world. Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup now employs a broadly multi-disciplined team of approximately 200 people. The organization is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and opened its first regional office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2023.

SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED