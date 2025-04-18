NVIDIA To Manufacture AI Supercomputers In The US For The First Time

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Nvidia to manufacture its AI supercomputers in the US for the first time

April 18, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Nvidia says it will manufacture its AI supercomputers in the United States for the first time, working with a network of partners to expand domestic production and strengthen its supply chain.

The company has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas to support the initiative.

Production of Nvidia's latest Blackwell chips is already under way at TSMC's facilities in Phoenix, while supercomputers based on the new chips will be assembled and tested at new facilities being developed in Texas.

Foxconn is building a plant in Houston, and Wistron is constructing another in Dallas. Mass production at both sites is expected to ramp up within the next 12 to 15 months.

The manufacturing of Nvidia's AI chips and supercomputers involves a complex supply chain that integrates advanced semiconductor fabrication, packaging, assembly, and testing.

For packaging and testing operations, the company is partnering with Amkor and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) in Arizona.

Over the next four years, Nvidia expects to produce as much as $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure in the US, in collaboration with its manufacturing partners.

The effort is aimed at bolstering domestic industrial capacity while expanding the global reach of companies like TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL.

These facilities will support the construction of AI supercomputers that serve as the engines of data centers built specifically to process artificial intelligence.

Nvidia refers to these next-generation data centers as“AI factories,” and expects tens of gigawatt-scale facilities to be developed in the coming years.

The move is projected to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs and contribute trillions of dollars to long-term US economic security.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, says:“The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time.

“Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

Nvidia also plans to deploy its own advanced technologies to design and manage the facilities.

These include Nvidia Omniverse, which will be used to create digital twins of factories, and Nvidia Isaac GR00T, which will help build robots for manufacturing automation.