Happy Trails Medicinals Announces New Appleton Flagship Location, Ushering In A Bold New Chapter In Plant-Based Healing

"From a small seed to a thriving movement 🌱✨ The Fox Valley was the beginning-and now Appleton you're the heart of it all. Here's to where the trail first started." - Kayla Moon

Rejecting the Pharmaceutical Status Quo, Happy Trails Medicinals Pushes for a Healthcare Revolution Rooted in Plant Science

- Kayla Moon, Founder & CEOAPPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Happy Trails Medicinals, a Wisconsin-born pioneer in plant medicine and cannabinoid wellness, is proud to announce the relocation of its flagship Appleton dispensary to 1859 North Casaloma Drive, Appleton, WI 54913. This move is more than just a new address - it marks a major evolution in the company's mission to revolutionize how people heal, think, and live.With thriving locations in Green Bay, Shawano, and now the expanded Appleton store, Happy Trails is doubling down on its promise to bring education-first, science-backed, radically effective plant-based remedies to the masses. This new space reflects the company's commitment to expansion, innovation, and deeper integration of cutting-edge healing modalities, including cannabinoid therapy , functional mushrooms , and rare botanical compounds most have never heard of - yet.“This move is symbolic,” says founder and CEO Kayla Moon, who launched Happy Trails in 2018 after her own transformative journey using plant medicine to reclaim her health.“We're not just changing locations - we're changing the game. We've studied these compounds for years. We know how they work with the body to heal from the inside out - unlike pharmaceuticals, which often just suppress symptoms. It's time people had access to real options that actually help.”At a time when the public is increasingly disillusioned with Big Pharma and desperate for alternatives that don't come with a laundry list of side effects, Happy Trails Medicinals is rising as a trusted source of truth, transformation, and transparency. The new Appleton space will serve as a flagship destination for the company's next-level products, hands-on education, and community healing events.Happy Trails is deeply rooted in cannabinoid science, offering far more than just CBD. Cannabinoid therapy continues to emerge as one of the most promising approaches in natural health, with research showing its ability to help regulate pain, inflammation, mood, sleep, and immune function through the endocannabinoid system - a biological system designed to maintain balance in the body. At Happy Trails, the focus isn't on buzzwords, but on individualized support and science-backed education. Customers are guided through the benefits of cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, Delta-8, and even functional mushrooms based on their personal wellness goals.In tandem with cannabinoids, functional mushrooms have become another powerful pillar of Happy Trails' holistic approach. Mushrooms like lion's mane, reishi, turkey tail, and cordyceps have been used for centuries in traditional medicine, and today, studies show their potential to enhance cognitive function, gut health, immune resilience, and emotional well-being. Happy Trails formulates proprietary blends that merge ancient wisdom with modern delivery systems to maximize absorption and efficacy - offering wellness that's both grounded in nature and elevated by science.“Our mission has always been about more selling plant medicine,” says Moon.“It's about empowering people to take control of their health through education, community, and reconnecting with the natural world. This new Appleton location gives us the space and energy to take that mission further than ever before.”What customers can expect at the new Casa Loma Drive location:An expanded menu of functional wellness products, including rare cannabinoids, adaptogenic mushroom blends, and innovative new formulas you won't find anywhere else.A welcoming, beautifully designed space centered around personalized support, where every team member is trained in plant science and product education.A continued commitment to third-party testing, clean formulations, and ethical sourcing - because quality should never be a question.“This is just the beginning,” adds Moon.“We're going to keep growing, keep innovating, and keep pushing until the healthcare system starts integrating us. Because the truth is - plant medicine works. We've seen it firsthand, and we won't stop until everyone has access to it.”Happy Trails Medicinals invites the Appleton and surrounding communities to come visit the new location, learn about the power of plant-based wellness, and discover what it feels like to finally be supported in your healing journey.New Appleton Location:📍 1859 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, WI 54913📅 Open Daily | 🕘 Hours: 9AM – 7PMHappytrailsmed...

Kayla Moon

Happy Trails Medicinals

+1 920-202-3180

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Kayla Moon, founder of Happy Trails Medicinals, shares her healing journey from a difficult prognosis to healing through plant medicine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.