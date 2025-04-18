MONDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Constellation Brands, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - STZ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that purchasers or acquirers of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) securities between April 11, 2024 and January 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until this Monday, April 21, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Constellation Brands class action lawsuit. Captioned Meza v. Constellation Brands, Inc., No. 25-cv-06107 (W.D.N.Y.), the Constellation Brands class action lawsuit charges Constellation Brands as well as certain of Constellation Brands' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Constellation Brands produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits.

The Constellation Brands class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period: (i) created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Constellation Brands' Wine and Spirits business; (ii) failed to improve mix, inventory, and sales execution; and (iii) failed to disclose that investments made in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners had not been as effective as they claimed.

The Constellation Brands class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 10, 2025, Constellation Brands announced its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results, revealing a significant miss on sales performance in the Beer segment and an even steeper miss for the Wine and Spirits segment. On this news, the price of Constellation Brands' stock fell.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Constellation Brands securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Constellation Brands class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Constellation Brands class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Constellation Brands class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Constellation Brands class action lawsuit.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases.

