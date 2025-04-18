Yaari Digital's Q4 Loss Widens To Rs 51.78 Crore; Stock Down Over 83 Pc In 5 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited on Friday reported an over 830 per cent rise in its net loss for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), at Rs 51.78 crore, as compared to Rs 5.54 crore in the previous quarter (Q3).

The widening loss is in line with the company's rising expenses, which surged to Rs 51.79 crore in Q4. In comparison, the company had recorded total expenses of Rs 5.54 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The company did not earn any revenue from operations during the quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

The earnings per share (EPS) also fell sharply. The basic and diluted EPS for the March 2025 quarter was Rs (-)5.16, compared to Rs (-)0.53 in the previous quarter.

Yaari Digital, which is part of the Indiabulls Group, has seen its financial performance deteriorate over the past few years.

Its stock, which closed at Rs 15.41 on Thursday, has declined by over 83 per cent in the last five years on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The market remained closed on April 18 due to Good Friday.

The company's stock 52-week high stands at Rs 20.30, while the 52-week low is Rs 8.84 on NSE. As per NSE data, the company's market capitalisation is Rs 152.08 crore.

Yaari Digital, earlier known as Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited, was established in 2007. It primarily focuses on real estate projects in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

It also runs a social commerce platform that enables users to shop and resell products through social media.

Despite its presence in the digital commerce space and backing from the Indiabulls Group, the company continues to struggle financially, experts noted.